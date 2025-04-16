This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,960,420, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,296,972.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $430.0 to $700.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $430.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $121.75 $121.1 $121.85 $600.00 $1.2M 623 100 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $26.5 $26.0 $26.0 $640.00 $260.0K 845 100 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.91 $2.81 $2.9 $520.00 $172.7K 1.8K 6.5K META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $17.6 $17.15 $17.39 $525.00 $156.5K 2.0K 290 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.01 $520.00 $129.0K 1.8K 1.6K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 2,292,624, the price of META is down by -2.54%, reaching $508.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $642.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $610. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $650. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $640. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $710.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

