This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $206,201, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $289,021.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $490.0 and $510.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $490.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $36.4 $36.4 $36.4 $510.00 $87.3K 1.9K 24 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $490.00 $51.6K 2.4K 495 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $22.4 $22.3 $22.4 $505.00 $51.5K 3.8K 26 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $495.00 $49.8K 4.3K 295 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $7.45 $7.25 $7.42 $495.00 $44.9K 4.3K 212

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Meta Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms With a trading volume of 471,069, the price of META is up by 1.08%, reaching $492.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.