This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $649,522 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,432,124.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1300.0 to $2300.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $1300.0 to $2300.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $168.7 $156.3 $160.0 $2000.00 $448.0K 242 38 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $153.5 $148.4 $148.4 $2050.00 $296.8K 27 20 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $85.9 $81.0 $81.0 $2100.00 $178.2K 19 1 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $39.0 $35.0 $36.8 $1900.00 $80.9K 169 54 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $818.7 $803.7 $808.91 $1300.00 $80.8K 5 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 219,322, the price of MELI is down by -1.19%, reaching $2073.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2250.0.

