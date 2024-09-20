This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,566 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $527,475.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1400.0 to $2160.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 28.5 with a total volume of 12.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $1400.0 to $2160.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $583.7 $568.9 $576.68 $1530.00 $115.3K 3 2 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $610.8 $602.6 $607.0 $1500.00 $60.7K 1 0 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $609.2 $601.3 $604.83 $1500.00 $60.4K 1 2 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $608.3 $602.0 $602.0 $1500.00 $60.2K 36 1 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $608.7 $595.3 $600.96 $1500.00 $60.0K 36 2

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MercadoLibre, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 155,798, with MELI's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $2112.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2470.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2350. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2500. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $2530.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

