This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $175,342, and 4 are calls, amounting to $133,638.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1800.0 to $2300.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1800.0 to $2300.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $455.5 $438.0 $439.95 $2140.00 $43.9K 4 1 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $423.2 $410.0 $418.1 $1800.00 $41.8K 69 1 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $361.0 $355.5 $361.0 $2300.00 $36.1K 5 1 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $37.1 $31.4 $34.35 $2030.00 $32.9K 14 11 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $5.0 $3.7 $3.7 $1940.00 $32.5K 17 88

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 32,591, the price of MELI is down by -0.94%, reaching $2010.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2326.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $2530. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2300. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2200. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2350. An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2250.

