This Is What Whales Are Betting On MercadoLibre

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $690,190, and 11 were calls, valued at $433,143.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1400.0 to $2600.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1400.0 to $2600.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $101.4 $95.4 $98.1 $1500.00 $490.5K 69 0 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $107.0 $102.0 $102.0 $2600.00 $71.4K 54 0 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $202.0 $190.6 $196.81 $1620.00 $59.0K 46 0 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $503.0 $496.0 $503.0 $2000.00 $50.3K 13 1 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $508.0 $490.1 $496.0 $2000.00 $49.6K 13 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre With a volume of 125,463, the price of MELI is down -3.03% at $1619.53. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

