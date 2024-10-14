This Is What Whales Are Betting On Medical Properties Trust

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MPW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Medical Properties Trust. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $147,973, and 8 are calls, amounting to $557,336.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $10.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.16 $1.63 $1.63 $3.50 $247.4K 4.0K 1.5K MPW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.36 $0.18 $0.19 $4.50 $95.0K 28.6K 5.3K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.5 $0.46 $0.5 $4.50 $50.0K 433 1.3K MPW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.54 $0.53 $0.54 $10.00 $45.3K 1.2K 1.1K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.18 $0.17 $0.18 $3.00 $40.4K 61.8K 2.2K

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Current Position of Medical Properties Trust Currently trading with a volume of 10,357,145, the MPW's price is down by -5.47%, now at $4.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

