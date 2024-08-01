This Is What Whales Are Betting On Medical Properties Trust

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in MPW usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Medical Properties Trust. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 25% being bullish and 62% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $1,570,453, and there was a single call, worth $29,600.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.5 to $10.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.5 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.4 $5.45 $10.00 $1.0M 212.2K 9.7K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.74 $0.65 $0.74 $4.50 $185.0K 4.9K 7.7K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.57 $1.41 $1.57 $6.00 $136.4K 3.2K 2.9K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.79 $0.71 $0.79 $4.50 $79.0K 4.9K 12.8K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.98 $0.95 $0.98 $4.50 $47.4K 3.6K 496

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medical Properties Trust, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Medical Properties Trust Currently trading with a volume of 10,783,695, the MPW's price is down by -3.33%, now at $4.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

