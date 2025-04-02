This Is What Whales Are Betting On McDonald's

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for McDonald's. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $360,806, and 4 are calls, amounting to $249,741.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $320.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of McDonald's stands at 1078.43, with a total volume reaching 1,719.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in McDonald's, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.1 $39.45 $40.0 $290.00 $120.0K 1.5K 30 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.35 $11.95 $12.28 $320.00 $89.9K 2.0K 189 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.3 $12.15 $12.15 $320.00 $88.6K 2.0K 262 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $12.35 $12.0 $12.2 $320.00 $71.9K 2.0K 115 MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.1 $320.00 $63.9K 351 98

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

In light of the recent options history for McDonald's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

McDonald's's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,731,282, the price of MCD is down -0.65% at $311.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $335.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $335.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for McDonald's with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MCD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MCD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.