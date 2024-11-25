This Is What Whales Are Betting On McDonald's

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for McDonald's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $248,892, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $742,365.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $320.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of McDonald's stands at 1563.0, with a total volume reaching 2,381.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in McDonald's, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

McDonald's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $305.00 $221.0K 2.2K 811 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.3 $290.00 $159.0K 1.5K 359 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $28.0 $27.55 $28.0 $280.00 $70.0K 1.1K 25 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.15 $27.5 $27.75 $280.00 $69.3K 1.1K 125 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.45 $27.35 $27.45 $280.00 $68.6K 1.1K 150

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Present Market Standing of McDonald's With a trading volume of 1,991,998, the price of MCD is up by 0.68%, reaching $292.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. Expert Opinions on McDonald's

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $325.25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for McDonald's with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

