This Is What Whales Are Betting On McDonald's

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $570,805 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $108,848.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $350.0 for McDonald's during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 1226.86 with a total volume of 3,689.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.75 $12.55 $12.59 $300.00 $62.8K 2.8K 319 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.75 $12.55 $12.63 $300.00 $62.8K 2.8K 269 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.8 $12.55 $12.64 $300.00 $61.9K 2.8K 368 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.8 $12.55 $12.59 $300.00 $61.6K 2.8K 417 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.8 $12.55 $12.73 $300.00 $51.0K 2.8K 141

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of McDonald's Currently trading with a volume of 1,172,655, the MCD's price is up by 0.02%, now at $291.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About McDonald's

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $308.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $295. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on McDonald's with a target price of $325. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $335. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $285.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest McDonald's options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

