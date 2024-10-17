This Is What Whales Are Betting On Match Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MTCH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Match Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,381,118, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $73,800.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $55.0 for Match Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Match Group stands at 494.67, with a total volume reaching 8,804.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Match Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Match Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.85 $15.7 $17.85 $55.00 $133.8K 1 165 MTCH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.85 $17.4 $17.85 $55.00 $132.0K 1 239 MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $12.9 $13.7 $50.00 $121.9K 6 123 MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $13.4 $13.7 $50.00 $108.2K 6 202 MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.6 $18.0 $55.00 $102.6K 1 90

About Match Group

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Hinge, BLK, Chispa, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Match Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Match Group Currently trading with a volume of 821,202, the MTCH's price is up by 0.21%, now at $37.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Match Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Match Group, maintaining a target price of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

