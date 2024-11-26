This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marvell Tech

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $960,360, and 18 are calls, amounting to $972,690.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $110.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.75 $6.7 $6.75 $95.00 $333.4K 1.4K 1.0K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $95.00 $237.9K 1.4K 502 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.0 $33.95 $34.0 $60.00 $136.0K 1.6K 40 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.8 $10.55 $10.8 $95.00 $108.0K 1.6K 100 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $95.00 $84.5K 1.4K 124

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,338,248, with MRVL's price up by 0.33%, positioned at $92.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

