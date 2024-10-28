This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marvell Tech

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,375 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $829,349.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $120.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marvell Tech stands at 2811.9, with a total volume reaching 4,424.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marvell Tech, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $14.15 $13.65 $13.75 $120.00 $343.7K 0 250 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.7 $8.6 $8.65 $80.00 $64.8K 8.9K 99 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.7 $52.7 $54.15 $30.00 $54.1K 45 10 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.82 $2.78 $2.82 $85.00 $49.0K 5.3K 789 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $85.00 $45.7K 7.7K 347

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,638,777, the price of MRVL is up by 2.24%, reaching $83.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now. Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

