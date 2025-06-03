This Is What Whales Are Betting On MARA Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MARA Holdings. Our analysis of options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $147,150, and 6 were calls, valued at $341,500.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $50.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MARA Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MARA Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.25 $6.26 $10.00 $93.9K 5.2K 152 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.23 $2.23 $2.23 $20.00 $78.0K 9.3K 395 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.75 $3.75 $3.75 $15.00 $75.0K 12.5K 251 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $0.72 $0.57 $0.6 $13.50 $40.8K 133 681 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.6 $35.5 $35.5 $50.00 $35.5K 962 52

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,923,566, with MARA's price up by 1.46%, positioned at $14.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

Expert Opinions on MARA Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.12.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for MARA Holdings, targeting a price of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on MARA Holdings with a target price of $23. * An analyst from Compass Point downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $9. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MARA Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for MARA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.