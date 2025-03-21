This Is What Whales Are Betting On MARA Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MARA Holdings.

Looking at options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,196,974 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,697,733.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $25.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MARA Holdings options trades today is 5586.85 with a total volume of 76,845.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MARA Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.35 $0.34 $0.34 $12.50 $1.0M 2.8K 32.6K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $5.35 $2.94 $4.9 $22.00 $194.5K 484 397 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.64 $0.58 $0.64 $5.00 $190.5K 37.8K 11.0K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.86 $1.83 $1.84 $9.00 $184.0K 0 1.0K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.81 $2.79 $2.81 $11.00 $143.0K 1.2K 536

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings With a volume of 20,858,896, the price of MARA is down -2.84% at $12.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. What The Experts Say On MARA Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.8.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $19. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MARA Holdings with a target price of $18. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $28. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $30.

