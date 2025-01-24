This Is What Whales Are Betting On MARA Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,100, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $333,393.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $25.0 for MARA Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $9.0 $7.9 $8.65 $25.00 $82.1K 460 100 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.95 $21.00 $81.6K 1.9K 175 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.8 $7.85 $20.00 $39.2K 15.7K 111 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $18.00 $36.5K 5.0K 461 MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.0 $5.35 $6.5 $25.00 $32.5K 6.1K 0

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MARA Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 12,086,821, the MARA's price is up by 1.54%, now at $20.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

