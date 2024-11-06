This Is What Whales Are Betting On Maplebear

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CART, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Maplebear.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 86% bullish and 6%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $99,298, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,405,775.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $50.0 for Maplebear during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Maplebear's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Maplebear's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Maplebear Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CART CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.4 $50.00 $160.0K 2.9K 2.4K CART CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.4 $50.00 $160.0K 2.9K 2.2K CART CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.3 $50.00 $157.5K 2.9K 1.8K CART CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.2 $50.00 $155.0K 2.9K 1.4K CART CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.2 $50.00 $155.0K 2.9K 620

About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The firm partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has nearly 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Where Is Maplebear Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 603,342, the price of CART is up by 4.21%, reaching $47.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. Expert Opinions on Maplebear

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.666666666666664.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $45. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Maplebear, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Maplebear with a target price of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Maplebear options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

