This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lululemon Athletica

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $482,385, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $241,665.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $280.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 576.0, with a total volume reaching 871.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.55 $20.4 $20.4 $250.00 $65.2K 419 32 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $3.15 $2.75 $2.75 $245.00 $65.1K 49 247 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.45 $24.05 $24.45 $270.00 $63.5K 293 55 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.05 $14.8 $14.8 $250.00 $57.7K 1.8K 41 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $24.45 $24.35 $24.35 $270.00 $53.5K 293 77

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now? With a volume of 780,621, the price of LULU is down -0.26% at $261.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days. Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $342.0.

* An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $324. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $375. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $360. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $326. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

