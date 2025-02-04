This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $299,110, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,351,841.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $520.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lockheed Martin stands at 409.15, with a total volume reaching 3,412.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lockheed Martin, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $520.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.3 $14.6 $15.0 $500.00 $510.0K 83 685 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.7 $14.2 $14.3 $480.00 $79.6K 345 222 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.4 $13.7 $14.4 $500.00 $69.1K 83 314 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $4.9 $5.2 $520.00 $66.5K 576 135 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.1 $5.6 $475.00 $55.3K 966 107

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

In light of the recent options history for Lockheed Martin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 690,682, the price of LMT is down by -0.64%, reaching $452.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $540.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

