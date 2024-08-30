This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LMT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Lockheed Martin. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $636,000, and 20 calls, totaling $1,377,282.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $470.0 to $580.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $470.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.7 $31.5 $31.8 $560.00 $636.0K 11 200 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.8 $25.7 $25.9 $580.00 $113.3K 296 117 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $95.2 $94.3 $95.2 $480.00 $95.2K 523 105 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $96.9 $94.0 $95.0 $480.00 $95.0K 523 66 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $95.0 $94.3 $95.0 $480.00 $95.0K 523 50

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 432,550, the LMT's price is down by -0.06%, now at $566.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days. Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $611.3333333333334.

Showing optimism, an analyst from RBC Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $600. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $599. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $635.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

