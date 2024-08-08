This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lockheed Martin

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Lockheed Martin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $127,290, and 7 are calls, amounting to $553,750.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $820.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $820.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.0 $59.9 $60.0 $510.00 $180.0K 698 1 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $58.3 $55.0 $56.0 $510.00 $162.4K 263 31 LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.5 $7.5 $380.00 $100.5K 69 134 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $115.5 $107.4 $107.4 $470.00 $64.5K 58 0 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $14.0 $11.6 $12.12 $550.00 $46.8K 122 68

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lockheed Martin, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 239,600, the price of LMT is up by 0.32%, reaching $550.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Lockheed Martin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $545.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $500. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $540. In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $600. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $525. An analyst from TD Cowen upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $560.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lockheed Martin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

