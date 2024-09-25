This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lennar

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Lennar (NYSE:LEN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LEN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Lennar. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $31,000, and 7 calls, totaling $1,074,870.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $200.0 for Lennar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lennar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lennar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $32.5 $30.0 $30.0 $200.00 $309.0K 190 336 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.0 $29.6 $30.0 $200.00 $234.0K 190 231 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.1 $17.5 $18.0 $175.00 $199.8K 13.3K 323 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.9 $29.3 $30.3 $200.00 $163.6K 190 150 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.9 $30.5 $30.5 $200.00 $100.6K 190 33

About Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lennar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Lennar With a trading volume of 425,622, the price of LEN is down by -0.61%, reaching $183.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lennar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $181.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Underperform rating for Lennar, targeting a price of $160. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $144. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Lennar, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Lennar, maintaining a target price of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Lennar with a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lennar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

