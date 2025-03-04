This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lemonade

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lemonade. Our analysis of options history for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $337,085, and 5 were calls, valued at $281,488.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $75.0 for Lemonade during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lemonade's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lemonade's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Lemonade Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $12.2 $11.8 $12.0 $45.00 $180.0K 150 150 LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $75.00 $133.2K 1.4K 172 LMND PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $12.2 $11.8 $12.0 $42.00 $60.0K 61 50 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.6 $6.4 $6.5 $50.00 $52.0K 328 242 LMND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.4 $7.4 $35.00 $37.0K 402 85

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lemonade, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lemonade's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,126,702, the price of LMND is down by -5.9%, reaching $33.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lemonade

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $60. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Lemonade, maintaining a target price of $34.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.