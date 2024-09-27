This Is What Whales Are Betting On Las Vegas Sands

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Las Vegas Sands.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $89,959, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $998,914.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $60.0 for Las Vegas Sands during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Las Vegas Sands's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Las Vegas Sands's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.37 $2.0 $2.1 $60.00 $683.7K 85 5.0K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.85 $1.76 $1.76 $50.00 $108.5K 7.2K 943 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.69 $0.52 $0.52 $54.00 $92.4K 0 1.8K LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $50.00 $50.0K 142 2 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.35 $8.25 $8.25 $45.00 $47.8K 988 59

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Las Vegas Sands, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Las Vegas Sands's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,236,938, the price of LVS is up 4.84% at $50.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Las Vegas Sands

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Las Vegas Sands, targeting a price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Las Vegas Sands, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.