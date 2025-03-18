This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lam Research

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $691,510 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,456,616.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $64.0 to $90.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $64.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.55 $11.45 $11.55 $73.00 $282.9K 446 344 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.3 $10.15 $10.3 $75.00 $164.8K 598 330 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.05 $9.9 $10.05 $75.00 $160.8K 598 721 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.3 $10.0 $10.3 $75.00 $154.5K 598 280 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.45 $10.35 $10.45 $84.00 $146.3K 912 142

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,775,296, the price of LRCX is down by -1.35%, reaching $77.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $106.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna upgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Lam Research with a target price of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.