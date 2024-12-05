This Is What Whales Are Betting On KKR

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in KKR (NYSE:KKR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in KKR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for KKR. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 55% being bullish and 22% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $273,925, and there was a single call, worth $32,080.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $160.0 for KKR, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KKR stands at 1476.33, with a total volume reaching 4,080.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KKR, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KKR Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $2.05 $1.8 $1.89 $160.00 $41.6K 2.7K 227 KKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.85 $1.75 $1.79 $155.00 $40.0K 162 222 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $2.05 $1.8 $1.89 $160.00 $37.7K 2.7K 647 KKR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.85 $1.75 $1.83 $155.00 $36.1K 162 642 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $2.05 $1.8 $1.89 $160.00 $32.1K 2.7K 406

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $624.4 billion in total managed assets, including $505.7 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KKR, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is KKR Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 651,956, the KKR's price is down by -0.18%, now at $157.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. What The Experts Say On KKR

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $168.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KKR, which currently sits at a price target of $177. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on KKR, maintaining a target price of $159.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KKR options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

