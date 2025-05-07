This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,051,292, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $86,625.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $260.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 2594.43, with a total volume reaching 3,130.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.64 $235.00 $664.0K 828 1.0K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.09 $1.08 $1.08 $210.00 $196.4K 9.0K 1.9K JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $19.75 $19.45 $19.75 $240.00 $61.2K 3.2K 34 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.5 $15.5 $15.5 $250.00 $54.2K 1.2K 35 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.65 $16.45 $16.65 $260.00 $49.9K 474 34

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase

With a trading volume of 1,884,196, the price of JPM is up by 0.81%, reaching $251.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $278.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $251. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.