This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JNJ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Johnson & Johnson. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,400, and 8 calls, totaling $745,068.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $180.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Johnson & Johnson stands at 2036.56, with a total volume reaching 2,875.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Johnson & Johnson, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $8.65 $8.4 $8.5 $180.00 $340.0K 6 400 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.67 $1.57 $1.57 $162.50 $109.9K 3.4K 912 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.9 $12.75 $12.75 $155.00 $102.0K 98 81 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.15 $7.95 $8.15 $165.00 $75.7K 2.1K 93 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.9 $61.45 $62.9 $100.00 $31.4K 21 5

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Johnson & Johnson, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,681,824, with JNJ's price up by 0.06%, positioned at $161.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $199.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson with a target price of $178. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $175. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $215. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.