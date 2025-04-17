This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JD.com. Our analysis of options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $1,703,637, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,066,568.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $40.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.37 $37.50 $681.7K 16.6K 2.0K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.39 $1.35 $1.38 $31.00 $344.9K 1.4K 2.5K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.85 $8.55 $8.82 $35.00 $131.9K 580 205 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.49 $30.00 $129.7K 3.3K 518 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.48 $30.00 $116.6K 3.3K 180

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of JD.com

Currently trading with a volume of 9,543,647, the JD's price is down by -0.76%, now at $35.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on JD.com

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for JD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

