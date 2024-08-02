This Is What Whales Are Betting On Jabil

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Jabil (NYSE:JBL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JBL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Jabil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $275,830, and 5 are calls, amounting to $401,530.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $110.0 for Jabil over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Jabil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Jabil's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Jabil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $5.7 $5.71 $100.00 $194.9K 12 352 JBL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.0 $3.0 $95.00 $90.0K 89 301 JBL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.7 $8.3 $8.3 $105.00 $84.6K 265 108 JBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.25 $2.2 $2.25 $110.00 $80.4K 335 367 JBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.5 $8.1 $8.1 $95.00 $60.7K 0 81

About Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Jabil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Jabil Currently trading with a volume of 2,699,120, the JBL's price is down by -9.89%, now at $98.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Jabil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

