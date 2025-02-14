This Is What Whales Are Betting On IonQ

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $315,030, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $185,082.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $75.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IonQ options trades today is 2674.62 with a total volume of 439.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IonQ's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

IonQ 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.5 $15.35 $15.5 $50.00 $158.1K 2.1K 0 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $25.00 $111.6K 472 184 IONQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.7 $2.5 $2.98 $30.00 $45.3K 4.7K 0 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $35.00 $43.0K 3.7K 50 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $45.00 $42.0K 8.5K 118

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

In light of the recent options history for IonQ, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of IonQ With a volume of 3,532,767, the price of IONQ is down -0.96% at $38.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

