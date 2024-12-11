This Is What Whales Are Betting On IonQ

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,020,005, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $980,565.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $50.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.45 $2.45 $35.00 $317.0K 8.0K 1.4K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.0 $1.99 $2.0 $30.00 $200.0K 3.9K 1.0K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $6.05 $5.0 $5.0 $35.00 $150.0K 862 365 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.04 $1.03 $1.04 $26.00 $116.7K 348 1.1K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.59 $2.26 $2.59 $31.00 $103.6K 619 400

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Present Market Standing of IonQ Currently trading with a volume of 19,916,233, the IONQ's price is down by -11.37%, now at $29.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IonQ with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

