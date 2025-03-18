This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuitive Surgical

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $578,750, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $332,362.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $430.0 to $560.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Surgical's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Surgical's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $430.0 to $560.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $38.2 $37.1 $37.1 $485.00 $278.2K 15 75 ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $47.5 $46.1 $46.78 $490.00 $187.2K 23 40 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $16.1 $16.1 $440.00 $94.9K 251 61 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $47.2 $46.3 $47.2 $490.00 $94.4K 23 40 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $68.2 $66.5 $68.2 $550.00 $68.2K 18 10

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Surgical Trading volume stands at 376,046, with ISRG's price down by -1.73%, positioned at $480.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Expert Opinions on Intuitive Surgical

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $602.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $605.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Surgical options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

