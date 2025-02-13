This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 10% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $349,960 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $708,254.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $410.0 to $760.0 for Intuit over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 136.57 with a total volume of 2,085.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $410.0 to $760.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $62.8 $58.7 $58.7 $560.00 $93.9K 2 16 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $21.2 $20.5 $21.2 $580.00 $80.3K 31 38 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.4 $21.6 $22.4 $650.00 $78.3K 310 39 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $8.7 $7.1 $7.8 $585.00 $78.0K 460 460 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $21.4 $20.0 $20.8 $580.00 $62.4K 31 76

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Intuit's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 254,041, the price of INTU is up by 2.39%, reaching $590.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.