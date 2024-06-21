This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $431,367, and 8 are calls, amounting to $774,535.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $43.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $43.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $5.55 $5.25 $5.25 $40.00 $371.7K 17.5K 13 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.45 $10.4 $10.45 $41.00 $311.4K 0 0 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.75 $27.50 $115.0K 3.4K 0 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $40.00 $79.5K 17.5K 13 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.3 $4.4 $37.00 $74.3K 1.4K 0

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Intel's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 11,731,687, the price of INTC is up by 0.96%, reaching $30.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

