This Is What Whales Are Betting On Hut 8

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in HUT usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Hut 8. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 12% being bullish and 75% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $256,616, and there was a single call, worth $53,500.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $21.0 for Hut 8, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hut 8's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hut 8's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Hut 8 Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.0 $10.7 $10.7 $3.00 $53.5K 146 50 HUT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.9 $20.00 $51.7K 201 150 HUT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.75 $6.25 $6.8 $20.00 $51.0K 201 75 HUT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $7.9 $7.75 $7.81 $21.00 $38.3K 571 149 HUT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.4 $7.25 $7.34 $20.50 $36.0K 0 149

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is engaged in the mining of digital assets with an operational focus on utilizing specialized equipment to solve complex computational problems to validate transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain and receiving Bitcoin in return for successful services. The company has four reportable business segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing -Colocation and Cloud, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from Digital Assets Mining segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hut 8, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Hut 8 Trading volume stands at 1,918,861, with HUT's price down by -6.75%, positioned at $13.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Hut 8

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.67.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $30. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $32. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hut 8 options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

