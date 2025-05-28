This Is What Whales Are Betting On Humana

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $575,520, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,092,502.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $370.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Humana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Humana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $245.00 $216.8K 27 310 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $16.0 $14.8 $15.8 $235.00 $185.4K 85 251 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.1 $250.00 $122.1K 517 174 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.9 $25.7 $25.7 $240.00 $105.3K 111 42 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.6 $8.9 $9.6 $222.50 $96.0K 40 160

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Humana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Humana

Trading volume stands at 992,527, with HUM's price up by 0.96%, positioned at $228.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on Humana

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $301.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $290. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $305. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $310.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Humana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HUM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HUM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.