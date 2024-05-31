This Is What Whales Are Betting On On Holding

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on On Holding. Our analysis of options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $495,208, and 5 were calls, valued at $638,680.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $41.5 and $50.0 for On Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of On Holding stands at 3348.33, with a total volume reaching 4,817.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in On Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $41.5 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

On Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.36 $2.27 $2.35 $42.50 $470.0K 7.1K 2.0K ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $50.00 $119.7K 7 214 ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.17 $2.08 $2.08 $41.50 $83.2K 11.7K 418 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $50.00 $78.8K 7 335 ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.95 $7.85 $7.95 $47.50 $73.1K 232 174

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoe, apparel, and accessories products are designed primarily for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and rely instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers.

In light of the recent options history for On Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

On Holding's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,340,284, the price of ONON is up by 0.55%, reaching $42.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for On Holding

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $39.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on On Holding with a target price of $34. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on On Holding with a target price of $43. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $40. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $35. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for On Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.