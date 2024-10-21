This Is What Whales Are Betting On Hims & Hers Health

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $742,170, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,554,886.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 1432.7 with a total volume of 17,328.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $20.00 $255.0K 354 1.0K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $30.00 $173.4K 2.1K 700 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.05 $1.95 $2.05 $23.50 $102.5K 0 526 HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.1 $5.1 $20.00 $87.7K 354 1.2K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.2 $8.2 $15.00 $85.2K 5.0K 1.2K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,792,748, the price of HIMS is up by 4.27%, reaching $23.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

