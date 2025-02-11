This Is What Whales Are Betting On Hesai Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HSAI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Hesai Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $706,140.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $22.5 for Hesai Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hesai Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hesai Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Hesai Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HSAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.48 $15.00 $348.0K 1.3K 1.0K HSAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.2 $22.50 $92.4K 1.0K 520 HSAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.1 $22.50 $89.7K 1.0K 300 HSAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $22.50 $42.8K 1.0K 622 HSAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.9 $3.5 $3.75 $17.50 $37.5K 566 140

About Hesai Gr

Hesai Group is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of three dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, or LiDAR. Its LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger or commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, autonomous vehicle fleets providing passenger and freight mobility services, or Autonomous Mobility, and other applications such as last-mile delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas, or Robotics. The Group organized its operations into two segments: the LiDAR segment and the gas detection segment, out of which LiDAR segments derives maximum revenue. Geographically, the company operates into North America, Mainland China, Europe and Other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Hesai Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Hesai Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,111,759, the price of HSAI is up 5.85% at $18.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

