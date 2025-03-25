This Is What Whales Are Betting On Groupon

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GRPN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Groupon.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $332,900, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $135,039.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $22.0 for Groupon over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Groupon options trades today is 1974.8 with a total volume of 5,406.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Groupon's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Groupon 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GRPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.35 $2.05 $2.1 $20.00 $107.2K 3.0K 500 GRPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.25 $2.2 $2.25 $20.00 $72.2K 3.0K 821 GRPN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.2 $2.0 $2.0 $20.00 $59.3K 3.0K 2.2K GRPN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.25 $2.15 $2.16 $19.00 $54.0K 1.1K 250 GRPN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.7 $6.9 $22.00 $53.8K 26 83

About Groupon

Groupon Inc acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering products and services at discounts via its online store. It offers consumers daily deals from local merchants. The company's operations are organized into two segments: North America and International. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America. The company generates revenue from transactions during which the company generates commissions by selling goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. Revenue also includes commissions the company earn when customers make purchases with retailers using digital coupons accessed through its digital properties.

In light of the recent options history for Groupon, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Groupon's Current Market Status With a volume of 809,919, the price of GRPN is up 0.03% at $18.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. Expert Opinions on Groupon

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Groupon with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

