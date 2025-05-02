This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $785,790, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,106,030.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $620.0 for Goldman Sachs Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Group stands at 332.2, with a total volume reaching 1,888.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $620.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $16.4 $10.85 $15.0 $550.00 $150.0K 585 0 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.4 $51.8 $52.4 $560.00 $104.8K 263 20 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $65.0 $61.3 $65.0 $500.00 $84.5K 325 13 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $166.7 $161.55 $166.0 $400.00 $83.0K 39 5 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $79.1 $75.2 $77.94 $495.00 $77.9K 36 0

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 14% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 42% from trading, 20% from asset & wealth management, 15% from net interest income, and 9% from other principal transactions. Around 64% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 13% in Asia, and 23% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,825,980, with GS's price up by 2.3%, positioned at $566.58.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $628.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for GS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

