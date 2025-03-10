This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Group

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) we detected 166 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 111 are puts, for a total amount of $9,390,630 and 55, calls, for a total amount of $4,793,538.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $700.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.7 $13.65 $13.65 $540.00 $682.5K 231 535 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $66.8 $65.0 $65.0 $490.00 $461.5K 2 76 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.95 $35.5 $35.5 $600.00 $447.3K 836 147 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $115.35 $107.5 $110.52 $600.00 $430.8K 20 40 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.1 $13.9 $13.9 $540.00 $417.0K 231 1.1K

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Group With a trading volume of 5,211,056, the price of GS is down by -5.0%, reaching $531.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $720.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $720.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

