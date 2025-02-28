This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Goldman Sachs Gr. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $930,953, and 24 were calls, valued at $2,515,131.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $700.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 264.44, with a total volume reaching 888.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $700.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $455.0 $446.0 $450.61 $160.00 $766.0K 0 17 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.1 $35.55 $35.35 $620.00 $530.2K 576 150 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $403.0 $394.0 $398.5 $210.00 $199.2K 0 5 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.9 $9.6 $9.9 $585.00 $198.0K 955 0 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $59.25 $58.4 $58.4 $570.00 $175.2K 59 45

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,065,059, the price of GS is up by 1.57%, reaching $614.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now. Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $720.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $720.

