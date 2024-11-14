This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,034,927, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $2,677,340.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $70.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 4840.25 with a total volume of 85,097.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.4 $7.3 $7.34 $52.50 $660.6K 4.3K 1.0K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.25 $5.15 $5.21 $55.00 $468.9K 5.1K 2.5K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.15 $11.0 $11.0 $48.00 $357.5K 3.3K 328 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.55 $14.5 $14.5 $45.00 $265.3K 14.0K 289 GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.7 $14.55 $14.63 $45.00 $196.0K 14.0K 424

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with General Motors, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors Trading volume stands at 12,686,429, with GM's price up by 0.91%, positioned at $58.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for General Motors

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for General Motors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

