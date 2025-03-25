This Is What Whales Are Betting On GE Vernova

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $149,175, and 6 are calls, amounting to $632,840.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $302.5 and $400.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GE Vernova stands at 195.83, with a total volume reaching 15,468.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GE Vernova, situated within the strike price corridor from $302.5 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.5 $8.1 $8.2 $400.00 $342.7K 437 420 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.9 $14.2 $14.9 $345.00 $149.0K 23 100 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $2.05 $1.85 $1.85 $302.50 $50.3K 0 3.1K GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.0 $39.0 $40.0 $330.00 $40.0K 521 21 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.0 $38.8 $40.0 $330.00 $40.0K 521 10

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of GE Vernova With a volume of 871,964, the price of GEV is down -1.1% at $339.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Vernova

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $418.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $445. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $427. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Guggenheim upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $380.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.