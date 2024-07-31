This Is What Whales Are Betting On GE Vernova

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $94,980, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $616,306.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $270.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $34.0 $32.6 $32.6 $145.00 $326.0K 245 0 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.7 $3.4 $3.7 $185.00 $74.0K 1.9K 311 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.2 $12.0 $12.0 $165.00 $60.0K 324 1 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $55.0 $52.8 $53.9 $125.00 $59.2K 15 11 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $46.3 $43.3 $44.56 $135.00 $49.0K 27 11

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GE Vernova's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,230,778, the GEV's price is up by 7.48%, now at $174.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $193.2.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $196. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $220. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $192. An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $180. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $178.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Vernova options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

