This Is What Whales Are Betting On GE Aero

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GE Aero.

Looking at options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $127,165 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $226,900.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $185.0 for GE Aero over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aero's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aero's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $21.4 $21.1 $21.25 $160.00 $85.0K 647 48 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $11.85 $11.4 $11.58 $160.00 $57.9K 206 53 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $185.00 $53.0K 336 107 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $14.05 $13.85 $13.97 $180.00 $37.6K 15 45 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.0 $13.75 $13.9 $180.00 $37.5K 15 72

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Current Position of GE Aero With a trading volume of 2,030,572, the price of GE is up by 0.69%, reaching $171.16. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $198.33333333333334.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GE Aero, which currently sits at a price target of $190. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $205. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

