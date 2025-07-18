This Is What Whales Are Betting On Futu Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Futu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 17%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $227,920, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $3,161,534.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $200.0 for Futu Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.35 $24.75 $27.4 $180.00 $822.0K 5 0 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $44.95 $43.5 $43.5 $135.00 $217.5K 245 50 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $11.4 $8.45 $11.4 $160.00 $169.8K 130 304 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $10.2 $7.25 $9.62 $160.00 $147.3K 130 153 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $3.55 $2.85 $3.55 $170.00 $145.1K 94 11

About Futu Holdings

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services, and interest income.

In light of the recent options history for Futu Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Futu Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 1,785,445, the FUTU's price is up by 9.57%, now at $164.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Futu Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $176.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Futu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for FUTU

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FUTU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

